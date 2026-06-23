Shahar Tamari Sells 2,110 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Key Points Global-e Online COO Shahar Tamari sold 2,110 shares on June 18 at an average price of $32.51, totaling about $68,596. After the sale, he still held more than 4.0 million shares.

on June 18 at an average price of $32.51, totaling about $68,596. After the sale, he still held more than 4.0 million shares. Tamari has been actively trimming his stake , with several additional sales in recent weeks, including a 14,556-share sale on June 17 and multiple other transactions in May and June.

, with several additional sales in recent weeks, including a 14,556-share sale on June 17 and multiple other transactions in May and June. Global-e Online recently reported stronger-than-expected earnings, posting $0.27 EPS versus $0.18 expected and revenue of $252.09 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $44.33.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 2,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $68,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 4,000,543 shares in the company, valued at $130,057,652.93. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $469,139.88.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

Global-e Online Price Performance

GLBE opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 231.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 2,392,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,842,000 after buying an additional 2,387,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,539.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,047 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $51,104,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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