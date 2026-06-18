Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells $20,768.00 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 Gloo shares on June 17 at an average price of $4.74, totaling about $31,284. The insider now holds 4,719,000 shares, a small 0.14% reduction in its position.

sold 6,600 Gloo shares on June 17 at an average price of $4.74, totaling about $31,284. The insider now holds 4,719,000 shares, a small 0.14% reduction in its position. The same shareholder has been actively selling Gloo stock in recent days, including multiple transactions on June 10, 11, 12, 15, and 16. Those sales ranged from about $20,768 to $118,090 each.

Gloo recently reported a quarterly loss of ($0.22) per share, missing analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $41.53 million. The stock traded around $4.75, near its 52-week low of $4.45 and well below its 50-day average of $5.95.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $20,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,725,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,304,832. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $31,284.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 24,500 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $118,090.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,100 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $50,949.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 8,477 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,841.90.

Gloo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLOO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95. Gloo Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gloo by 263.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gloo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gloo by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in Gloo in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gloo

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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