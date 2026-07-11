Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 13,000 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $51,740.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,605,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,327,900. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00.

Gloo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLOO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 927,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,673. Gloo Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $242.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gloo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gloo this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Arthur Beck bought 1,076,923 shares at $3.25, a large insider purchase that suggests management sees value in the stock. CEO Insider Purchase Filing

CEO Scott Arthur Beck bought 1,076,923 shares at $3.25, a large insider purchase that suggests management sees value in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Director Derek Todd Green bought 615,384 shares at $3.25, adding to the bullish insider-buying signal. Director Insider Purchase Filing

Director Derek Todd Green bought 615,384 shares at $3.25, adding to the bullish insider-buying signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it priced a 7 million-share public offering at $3.25 per share, bringing in about $22.75 million before expenses. Public Offering Announcement

The company said it priced a 7 million-share public offering at $3.25 per share, bringing in about $22.75 million before expenses. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold shares in recent filings, which can add to investor concern about near-term conviction. Shareholder Sale Filing

Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold shares in recent filings, which can add to investor concern about near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: A recent report highlighting Gloo’s $48 million in losses is likely weighing on sentiment as investors focus on profitability and funding needs. Losses Report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gloo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gloo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gloo by 263.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gloo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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