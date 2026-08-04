Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 6,600 Shares of Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Stock

Key Points Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 Gloo shares at an average of $3.14, receiving $20,724. After the sale, it still held 4.237 million shares valued at approximately $13.3 million.

at an average of $3.14, receiving $20,724. After the sale, it still held 4.237 million shares valued at approximately $13.3 million. Gloo shares opened at $3.53, with a market capitalization of about $289.9 million. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, missing analysts’ $0.16 loss estimate, on revenue of $41.53 million.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive: Gloo has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $13.33, despite recent sell ratings and the stock’s decline from its 52-week high of $9.98.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $20,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,237,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,304,180. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 21,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $72,660.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $64,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $3,140.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 100 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $337.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $51,740.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

Gloo Stock Up 9.3%

Gloo stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. Gloo Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Gloo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Gloo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gloo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gloo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOO

Institutional Trading of Gloo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in Gloo during the fourth quarter worth about $14,225,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gloo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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