Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Director Sells $27,318.72 in Stock

Key Points Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,230 shares of Greenlight Capital Re on June 23 at an average price of $16.33, totaling about $150,726. After the sale, he still owned 60,191 shares valued at roughly $982,919.

of Greenlight Capital Re on June 23 at an average price of $16.33, totaling about $150,726. After the sale, he still owned 60,191 shares valued at roughly $982,919. The stock was trading modestly higher at $16.52, near the middle of its 52-week range of $11.56 to $19.39. Greenlight Capital Re has a market cap of about $548 million and a low beta of 0.33.

at $16.52, near the middle of its 52-week range of $11.56 to $19.39. Greenlight Capital Re has a market cap of about $548 million and a low beta of 0.33. Recent earnings missed analyst expectations, with quarterly EPS of $1.05 versus the $1.25 consensus, though revenue came in above estimates. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy on GLRE.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE - Get Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $27,318.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,182.32. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Ian Isaacs sold 9,230 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $150,725.90.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $189.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLRE. Zacks Research upgraded Greenlight Capital Re to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Greenlight Capital Re from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlight Capital Re has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,502,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 977,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company's stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is a Bermuda‐incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent's investment platform.

The company's core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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