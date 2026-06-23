Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Acquires $93,700.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Grocery Outlet insider Paul Blaine Miller bought 10,000 shares at $9.37 each, spending about $93,700. After the purchase, his holdings rose 20.34% to 59,171 shares.

Grocery Outlet insider Paul Blaine Miller bought 10,000 shares at $9.37 each, spending about $93,700. After the purchase, his holdings rose 20.34% to 59,171 shares. Stock and earnings update: GO shares were up 1.1% and traded around $9.36, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, reporting $0.05 EPS on $1.17 billion in revenue.

GO shares were up 1.1% and traded around $9.36, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, reporting $0.05 EPS on $1.17 billion in revenue. Wall Street remains cautious: Analysts are mostly neutral on the stock, with 11 Holds and 2 Sells, giving it a consensus rating of Reduce. The consensus price target is $10.32.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) insider Paul Blaine Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 59,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $554,432.27. This represents a 20.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.1%

GO stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 258,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 15,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 74.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,688 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 67,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 217.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 429,869 shares of the company's stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 294,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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