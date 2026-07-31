Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $27,337.98 in Stock

Key Points Alphabet director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares for approximately $27,338 at an average price of $333.39, reducing her ownership by 0.43% to 18,914 shares. She also sold shares in May and June.

for approximately $27,338 at an average price of $333.39, reducing her ownership by 0.43% to 18,914 shares. She also sold shares in May and June. Alphabet reported strong quarterly results, with revenue rising 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion and EPS of $9.11, well above the $2.87 analyst consensus.

Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and a $410.09 price target, although investors continue to weigh Alphabet’s substantial AI capital spending, potential cash-flow pressure and related regulatory risks.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,305,738.46. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36.

On Friday, May 29th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $356.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud expansion remain major growth drivers. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2 for humanoid-robot control, while an expanded Gemini partnership with Oracle will bring Google’s AI models to enterprise software. Alphabet is also reportedly backing a potential $15 billion financing package for an Anthropic data center, supporting demand for Google Cloud and its AI infrastructure. Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2 for humanoid-robot control, while an expanded Gemini partnership with Oracle will bring Google’s AI models to enterprise software. Alphabet is also reportedly backing a potential $15 billion financing package for an Anthropic data center, supporting demand for Google Cloud and its AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support provide a valuation cushion. Erste Group raised its Alphabet earnings outlook, and Alphabet remains a large Berkshire Hathaway position, reinforcing the long-term AI investment case. Recent filings also showed Ethic Inc. opening an estimated $227.5 million GOOGL position. Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet

Erste Group raised its Alphabet earnings outlook, and Alphabet remains a large Berkshire Hathaway position, reinforcing the long-term AI investment case. Recent filings also showed Ethic Inc. opening an estimated $227.5 million GOOGL position. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings were strong, but the market is focused on what comes next. Alphabet reported $119.8 billion in quarterly revenue, up 24.2% year over year, and substantially exceeded the latest EPS consensus. However, the company’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure forecast has made future returns on AI investment and monetization the central investor debate.

Alphabet reported $119.8 billion in quarterly revenue, up 24.2% year over year, and substantially exceeded the latest EPS consensus. However, the company’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure forecast has made future returns on AI investment and monetization the central investor debate. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is pressuring cash flow and may increase future depreciation. Approximately 60% of recent infrastructure spending went toward servers, which Alphabet depreciates over six years. Investors are concerned that heavy spending, including commitments connected to Anthropic’s Texas data center, could weigh on free cash flow before AI revenue fully scales. Alphabet capital spending

Approximately 60% of recent infrastructure spending went toward servers, which Alphabet depreciates over six years. Investors are concerned that heavy spending, including commitments connected to Anthropic’s Texas data center, could weigh on free cash flow before AI revenue fully scales. Negative Sentiment: Google’s AI search changes are creating ecosystem and regulatory risks. Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews are reducing referral traffic compared with traditional search results, while contract talks over Google’s use of Reddit data for AI training remain unresolved. Separately, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations, adding another source of headline risk. Reddit CEO comments on Google AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews are reducing referral traffic compared with traditional search results, while contract talks over Google’s use of Reddit data for AI training remain unresolved. Separately, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations, adding another source of headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent selling adds to cautious sentiment. Alphabet directors and executives disclosed additional share sales, while STRS Ohio reduced its GOOG position by roughly 516,000 shares. These transactions are not necessarily fundamental signals, but they reinforce pressure following the post-earnings pullback.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 850.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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