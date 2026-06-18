Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points Grab CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $3.53, totaling $176,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $3.53, totaling $176,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Following the transaction, Oey still directly owned 6.95 million shares of Grab, and this was his latest in a series of similar 50,000-share sales in April and May.

of Grab, and this was his latest in a series of similar 50,000-share sales in April and May. Grab shares were trading near $3.45, and the company recently reported Q1 earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates even as revenue came in above expectations at $955 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $6.19.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,950,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,534,082.45. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Peter Henry Oey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $177,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $196,000.00.

Grab Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 345.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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