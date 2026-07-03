Insider Selling: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Insider Sells $147,440.00 in Stock

Key Points Grab insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $3.88, totaling $147,440. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 2 at an average price of $3.88, totaling $147,440. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The transaction left Ong with 3,708,611 shares , a relatively small 1.01% decrease in the insider’s position. The insider has also made several similar sales in recent weeks.

, a relatively small in the insider’s position. The insider has also made several similar sales in recent weeks. Grab’s stock opened at $3.90, and the company recently reported mixed quarterly results: earnings missed estimates, but revenue came in above expectations. Analysts still rate the stock Moderate Buy on average, with a consensus price target of $6.23.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $147,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,708,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,389,410.68. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chin Yin Ong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $130,340.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $170,400.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $136,420.00.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.90 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 390.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,484,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grab by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 32,555,483 shares of the company's stock worth $162,452,000 after buying an additional 26,186,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grab by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,453,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,542,000 after buying an additional 23,891,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Grab by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,753,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 22,038,961 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Grab by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,797,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,383,000 after buying an additional 15,916,063 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].