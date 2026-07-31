& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 2,519 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 Goosehead Insurance shares for $166,934 at an average price of $66.27, reducing its stake by 0.04% while retaining approximately 6.87 million shares. The sale followed a larger 125,000-share transaction worth about $8.71 million.

for $166,934 at an average price of $66.27, reducing its stake by 0.04% while retaining approximately 6.87 million shares. The sale followed a larger 125,000-share transaction worth about $8.71 million. Goosehead’s latest quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share beat estimates of $0.47 , while revenue of $95.63 million missed the $103.30 million forecast but increased 20.6% year over year.

, while revenue of $95.63 million missed the $103.30 million forecast but increased 20.6% year over year. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $68.45, compared with the stock’s reported opening price of $63.86.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $166,934.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,870,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,286,828.60. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $8,713,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $390,806.88.

On Tuesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,826,711.16.

On Friday, May 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $3,453,919.53.

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $2,926,261.36.

On Friday, May 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $230,678.80.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Goosehead Insurance's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,831 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Key Headlines Impacting Goosehead Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Goosehead Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Durable Capital Partners purchased 40,077 shares for approximately $2.47 million on July 27, after buying an additional 113,646 shares worth about $6.63 million on July 24. The purchases increased its position by 1.61% and suggest confidence from a large shareholder. Goosehead Insurance Major Shareholder Acquires Stock

Durable Capital Partners purchased 40,077 shares for approximately $2.47 million on July 27, after buying an additional 113,646 shares worth about $6.63 million on July 24. The purchases increased its position by 1.61% and suggest confidence from a large shareholder. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. JPMorgan has a neutral rating with a $60 target, while UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald remain bullish with targets of $72 and $76. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $68.45. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on Goosehead Insurance

Analyst views remain mixed. JPMorgan has a neutral rating with a $60 target, while UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald remain bullish with targets of $72 and $76. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $68.45. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholders disclosed several sales totaling 137,519 shares and roughly $9.53 million. Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares for about $8.71 million, followed by smaller sales from Adrienne Kebodeaux, The Bear Irrevocable Trust and the Jones descendants. Although the Jones descendants still own approximately 6.87 million shares, the transactions may raise concerns about insider confidence and add to selling pressure. Goosehead Insurance Insider Sales Filing

Major shareholders disclosed several sales totaling 137,519 shares and roughly $9.53 million. Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares for about $8.71 million, followed by smaller sales from Adrienne Kebodeaux, The Bear Irrevocable Trust and the Jones descendants. Although the Jones descendants still own approximately 6.87 million shares, the transactions may raise concerns about insider confidence and add to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Goosehead’s latest results showed adjusted strength in profitability, with earnings of $0.64 per share beating the $0.47 consensus estimate, but revenue of $95.63 million fell short of the $103.30 million forecast. Revenue still grew 20.6% year over year, though the stock’s elevated valuation—roughly 47 times earnings—leaves less room for disappointing growth.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Further Reading

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