Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) CEO Harith Rajagopalan Acquires 25,000 Shares

Key Points Director William Bradley bought 68,493 shares of Fractyl Health at $0.73 each, a transaction worth about $50,000. After the purchase, he increased his direct ownership to 84,622 shares.

bought 68,493 shares of Fractyl Health at $0.73 each, a transaction worth about $50,000. After the purchase, he increased his direct ownership to 84,622 shares. The stock was trading around $0.72 and has fallen about 1.1% in recent trading. Fractyl Health has a market cap of about $114.85 million and shares have ranged from $0.38 to $2.45 over the past year.

and has fallen about 1.1% in recent trading. Fractyl Health has a market cap of about $114.85 million and shares have ranged from $0.38 to $2.45 over the past year. Fractyl Health recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.06 per share, beating expectations, while analysts currently have a mixed view with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) CEO Harith Rajagopalan bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 540,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,606.61. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of GUTS stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GUTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fractyl Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fractyl Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fractyl Health by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,634 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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