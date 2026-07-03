Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells 1,625 Shares

Key Points Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics on July 1 at an average price of $76.71, for proceeds of about $124,654. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

of Halozyme Therapeutics on July 1 at an average price of $76.71, for proceeds of about $124,654. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. The stock was up 3.2% and opened at $79.45, near its 52-week high of $82.22. Halozyme currently has a market cap of about $9.42 billion and a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy with a $81.60 price target.

and opened at $79.45, near its 52-week high of $82.22. Halozyme currently has a market cap of about $9.42 billion and a consensus analyst rating of with a $81.60 price target. Halozyme recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.60 versus estimates of $1.54 and revenue of $376.71 million, up 42.2% year over year. The company also reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of $7.75 to $8.25 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25.

On Friday, May 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $103,155.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

HALO opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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