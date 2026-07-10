Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $153,397.71 in Stock

Key Points CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 Halozyme shares on July 8 at an average price of $79.77, totaling about $153,398. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and her remaining stake was still worth roughly $61.2 million.

on July 8 at an average price of $79.77, totaling about $153,398. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and her remaining stake was still worth roughly $61.2 million. Torley has also sold shares several times in recent months, including larger transactions in May and June. Those sales ranged from 10,000 to 20,000 shares and totaled more than $4 million combined.

Halozyme shares were trading near their 52-week high, and the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $81.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $690,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of HALO opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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