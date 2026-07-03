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Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Lendingclub SVP Fergal Stack sold 50,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $21.01, generating about $1.05 million in proceeds. After the sale, he still held 154,977 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • The stock fell 4.1% after the transaction, opening Friday at $19.69. Lendingclub now has a market cap of about $2.27 billion, with a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a 52-week range of $12.17 to $21.67.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive, with BTIG Research raising its price target from $20 to $25 and reiterating a buy rating. MarketBeat’s consensus view is a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $25.00.

Lendingclub Corp (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) SVP Fergal Stack sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 154,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,066.77. The trade was a 24.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lendingclub Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Lendingclub stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.93. Lendingclub Corp has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAPN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lendingclub from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Lendingclub in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.


Read Our Latest Analysis on HAPN

Lendingclub Company Profile

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I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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