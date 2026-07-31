Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Insider John Hight Sells 3,186 Shares

Key Points Hasbro insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares at an average price of $93.71, generating approximately $298,560; his remaining stake fell 4.5% to 67,557 shares.

at an average price of $93.71, generating approximately $298,560; his remaining stake fell 4.5% to 67,557 shares. Hasbro’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.28 versus the $1.16 consensus and revenue of $1.14 billion, up 16.2% year over year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, equivalent to $2.80 annually and a 3.0% yield, while analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $109.07 target price.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $298,560.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,766.47. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HAS opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 15.97%.Hasbro's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 1,190.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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