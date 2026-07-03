Insider Buying: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,163,201.52 in Stock

Key Points Hudson Technologies major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp bought 204,789 shares on June 30 at an average price of $5.68, totaling about $1.16 million. The purchase lifted its stake by 4.87% to 4.41 million shares, worth roughly $25.1 million.

on June 30 at an average price of $5.68, totaling about $1.16 million. The purchase lifted its stake by 4.87% to 4.41 million shares, worth roughly $25.1 million. Hartree also continued buying in subsequent sessions , acquiring 288,111 shares on July 1 and 271,302 shares on July 2 for a combined value of more than $3.3 million. This suggests sustained insider confidence in the stock.

, acquiring 288,111 shares on July 1 and 271,302 shares on July 2 for a combined value of more than $3.3 million. This suggests sustained insider confidence in the stock. Hudson Technologies recently reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS expectations but beating revenue estimates. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold, with an average price target of $8.88.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 204,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,201.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,411,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,059,529.52. The trade was a 4.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,619,672.94.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,694,092.68.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 5.6%

HDSN stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on HDSN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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