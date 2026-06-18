Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Purchases $250,350.00 in Stock

Key Points Hallador Energy director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 15,000 shares for about $250,350 at $16.69 per share, increasing his direct ownership by 4.64% to 338,469 shares.

bought 15,000 shares for about at $16.69 per share, increasing his direct ownership by 4.64% to 338,469 shares. The stock was up 2.1% and opened at $17.67, with Hallador Energy trading near the middle of its 52-week range of $14.42 to $24.70.

and opened at $17.67, with Hallador Energy trading near the middle of its 52-week range of $14.42 to $24.70. Analysts remain moderately bullish on HNRG, with an average price target of $26.63, despite the company recently reporting a quarterly EPS miss.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Hallador Energy Company has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,233.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,532 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 450,049 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,106 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $807,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley Financial raised Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hallador Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Report on HNRG

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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