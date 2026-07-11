Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,600. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Timothy Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 2,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 3,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 382,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,332. Hallador Energy Company has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNRG. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.62.

View Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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