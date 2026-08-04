Insider Selling: Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) CEO Sells 316 Shares

Key Points Honeywell CEO Kenneth West sold 316 shares at an average price of $245.47, totaling $77,568.52. His direct ownership fell 13.62% to 2,004 shares.

at an average price of $245.47, totaling $77,568.52. His direct ownership fell 13.62% to 2,004 shares. Honeywell reported quarterly EPS of $1.95, beating analyst expectations of $1.80, while revenue reached $9.72 billion and rose 3.4% year over year.

Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on HON, with an average price target of $254.25; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, yielding about 1.1% annually.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth West sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.47, for a total value of $77,568.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $491,921.88. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $261.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group set a $265.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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