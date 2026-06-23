Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $145,918.85 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 416,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $145,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 303,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,301.65. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 149,625 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $55,361.25.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,770 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $50,220.30.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 170,441 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $68,176.40.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 262,503 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $99,751.14.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,923 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $16,991.51.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 369,800 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $136,826.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 101,151 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,736.64.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 87,490 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $58,618.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 376,526 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $267,333.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of HOWL opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOWL. Weiss Ratings lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOWL

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

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