Kyle Featherstone Sells 459 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Key Points Huron Consulting insider Kyle Featherstone sold 459 shares for approximately $70,076, reducing his direct holding by 30.42% to 1,050 shares.

for approximately $70,076, reducing his direct holding by 30.42% to 1,050 shares. Huron exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $2.46 EPS versus the $2.17 estimate and $475.04 million in revenue, up 15.7% year over year. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.40.

versus the $2.17 estimate and $475.04 million in revenue, up 15.7% year over year. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.40. Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with an average “Buy” rating and a $184.25 price target, while institutional investors own 93.9% of the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $70,075.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,303.50. This represents a 30.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.Huron Consulting Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $134,718,000 after buying an additional 79,757 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 667,887 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $85,149,000 after buying an additional 80,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,811,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,153,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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