Insider Buying: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) CEO Acquires $75,920.00 in Stock

Key Points ImmuCell CEO Paul Francis Oliv Boekhorst bought 8,000 shares on June 18 at $9.49 each, spending $75,920 and increasing his ownership by 81.76% to 17,785 shares.

bought 8,000 shares on June 18 at $9.49 each, spending $75,920 and increasing his ownership by 81.76% to 17,785 shares. The stock was trading around $9.74 , up 2.6%, with a 52-week range of $4.52 to $10.75 and a market cap of about $88.15 million.

, up 2.6%, with a 52-week range of $4.52 to $10.75 and a market cap of about $88.15 million. ImmuCell recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.21 versus $0.05 expected and revenue of $10.36 million versus $5.40 million estimated, though analysts currently view the stock as a Sell.

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) CEO Boekhorst Paul Francis Oliv Te acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,779.65. The trade was a 81.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ImmuCell Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. ImmuCell Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.31 and a beta of 0.55.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ImmuCell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on ICCC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Steadtrust LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,030 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company's flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

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