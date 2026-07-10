Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) CAO Sells $382,095.50 in Stock

Key Points IDEAYA Biosciences CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares on July 7 at an average price of $40.01, generating about $382,095.50. After the sale, he still held 26,466 shares valued at roughly $1.06 million.

on July 7 at an average price of $40.01, generating about $382,095.50. After the sale, he still held 26,466 shares valued at roughly $1.06 million. The stock recently traded at $37.28 , near its 52-week high of $40.58 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. IDEAYA has a market cap of about $3.28 billion and currently carries a negative earnings profile.

, near its 52-week high of $40.58 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. IDEAYA has a market cap of about $3.28 billion and currently carries a negative earnings profile. Analysts remain mostly constructive, with 15 Buy ratings and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy plus an average price target of $50.25. However, the company’s latest quarterly results missed EPS expectations even as revenue beat estimates.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $382,095.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,904.66. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of -0.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business's revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,460 shares of the company's stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company's stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 862.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,644 shares of the company's stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 102,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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