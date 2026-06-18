Max Rosett Sells 60,000 Shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Key Points Immunome CFO Max Rosett sold 60,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $18.23, generating about $1.09 million in proceeds. After the sale, he still held 54,037 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $18.23, generating about $1.09 million in proceeds. After the sale, he still held 54,037 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged . Rosett had also sold 65,000 shares in early April at an average price of $21.92, indicating a continuing reduction in his Immunome stake.

in early April at an average price of $21.92, indicating a continuing reduction in his Immunome stake. Immunome recently beat quarterly EPS estimates with a loss of $0.48 per share versus the expected $0.60 loss, while analysts remain mostly bullish with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $33.17.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) CFO Max Rosett sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,094.51. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Max Rosett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,424,800.00.

Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 578,890 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Immunome by 66.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMNM

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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