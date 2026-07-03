Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Isaac Barchas Sells 101,050 Shares

Key Points Immunome director Isaac Barchas sold 101,050 shares on June 30 at an average price of $21.12, totaling about $2.13 million. The sale reduced his stake by 24.67%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 30 at an average price of $21.12, totaling about $2.13 million. The sale reduced his stake by 24.67%, and it was made under a pre-arranged . Barchas also sold 100,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $22.59, for another $2.26 million in proceeds. After the June 30 sale, he still owned 308,504 shares valued at roughly $6.52 million.

on July 2 at an average price of $22.59, for another $2.26 million in proceeds. After the June 30 sale, he still owned 308,504 shares valued at roughly $6.52 million. Immunome stock was up 9.9% and traded at $23.61, near its 52-week high of $27.65. Analyst sentiment remains largely positive, with 12 Buy ratings and a consensus Moderate Buy target of $33.17.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) Director Isaac Barchas sold 101,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $2,134,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,515,604.48. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Isaac Barchas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Isaac Barchas sold 100,000 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,259,000.00.

Immunome Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of IMNM opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.07. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 1,749.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,168 shares of the company's stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 714,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunome by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,038,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].