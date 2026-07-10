Kinney Horn Sells 1,092 Shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Immunome insider Kinney Horn sold 1,092 shares at $25.00 each, totaling $27,300. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

Immunome insider Kinney Horn sold 1,092 shares at $25.00 each, totaling $27,300. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . Stock performance: Immunome shares were up 0.6% and opened at $24.16, near the stock’s 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome shares were up 0.6% and opened at $24.16, near the stock’s 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a beta of 2.07. Analyst and business outlook: The company beat quarterly EPS estimates with a loss of $0.48 per share versus expectations of $0.60. Wall Street currently rates Immunome as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $33.17.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) insider Kinney Horn sold 1,092 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,092 shares in the company, valued at $27,300. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Immunome Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.07. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMNM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunome

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Immunome by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 121.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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