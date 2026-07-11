Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $1,256,062.60 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $1,256,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 259,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,413,409.20. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $2,210,841.36.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, William Lewis sold 7,605 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $777,763.35.

On Thursday, April 16th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $1,540,335.03.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,931,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,796. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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