Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $94,592.68 in Stock

Key Points Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 Intuit shares on June 9 at an average price of $297.65, for total proceeds of about $99,117. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still held 12,997 shares afterward.

on June 9 at an average price of $297.65, for total proceeds of about $99,117. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and he still held 12,997 shares afterward. Intuit’s recent earnings beat expectations , with Q3 EPS of $12.80 versus estimates of $12.57 and revenue of $8.56 billion, up 10.4% year over year. The company also issued guidance for Q4 2026 and FY 2026 that was included in the report.

, with Q3 EPS of $12.80 versus estimates of $12.57 and revenue of $8.56 billion, up 10.4% year over year. The company also issued guidance for Q4 2026 and FY 2026 that was included in the report. The stock has come under pressure, opening at $276.91 and trading near its 52-week low after a broader decline. Despite that, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, and analysts still maintain a Moderate Buy consensus price target of $514.58.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $273.27 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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