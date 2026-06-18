Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $80,144.80 in Stock

Key Points Intuit director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares at $282.20 each, totaling about $80,144.80 , in a transaction made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

sold 284 shares at $282.20 each, totaling about , in a transaction made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale left Dalzell with 12,042 shares worth roughly $3.4 million , representing a 2.3% decrease in his holdings.

worth roughly , representing a in his holdings. Intuit stock was down 4.2% and trading near its 52-week low, while analysts still rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $511.35.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intuit Stock Down 4.2%

INTU stock opened at $269.08 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.99 and a 200 day moving average of $465.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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