Richard Dalzell Sells 284 Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Key Points Intuit director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares on June 23 at an average price of $262.32, totaling about $74,499. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his remaining stake was valued at about $3.08 million.

on June 23 at an average price of $262.32, totaling about $74,499. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his remaining stake was valued at about $3.08 million. INTU shares were up 1.6% and opened around $262.08, but the stock remains far below its 50-day and 200-day averages. The company’s current market cap is about $71.69 billion.

and opened around $262.08, but the stock remains far below its 50-day and 200-day averages. The company’s current market cap is about $71.69 billion. Recent operating results were solid, with Intuit beating earnings expectations last quarter and issuing fiscal 2026 guidance. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, payable July 17, for a 1.8% annualized yield.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of INTU opened at $262.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $343.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $511.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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