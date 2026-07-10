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Insider Selling: iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Major Shareholder Sells 12,940 Shares

July 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 12,940 iPower shares on July 7 at an average price of $1.78, totaling about $23,033. The sale reduced its ownership by 16.16% to 67,148 shares.
  • The same shareholder had also bought 17,944 shares of iPower the day before, on July 6, at $2.08 per share, showing recent trading activity in both directions.
  • iPower’s stock has been under pressure, with shares opening at $1.64 and the company carrying a consensus Sell rating from analysts. The firm also reported a quarterly loss of $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 12,940 shares of iPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $23,033.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,148 shares in the company, valued at $119,523.44. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 17,944 shares of iPower stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $37,323.52.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.20. iPower Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $277.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.


iPower (NASDAQ:IPW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 23.43%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.60) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of iPower in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded iPower from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iPower presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iPower

About iPower

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

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