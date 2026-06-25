Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu Sells 9,700 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Key Points Disc Medicine COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 9,700 shares on June 22 at an average price of $72.66, generating about $704,802 and reducing his holdings by 15.15%.

on June 22 at an average price of $72.66, generating about $704,802 and reducing his holdings by 15.15%. Yu also sold 18,612 shares on June 16 at an average price of $69.19, for proceeds of about $1.29 million.

at an average price of $69.19, for proceeds of about $1.29 million. Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with 10 Buy ratings and an average price target of $105.80, even though the company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $1.65, slightly worse than expected.

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 9,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $704,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,947,181.84. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 18,612 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,287,764.28.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IRON stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company's stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 828,248 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $42,252,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $35,794,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company's stock worth $156,925,000 after buying an additional 399,026 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRON

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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