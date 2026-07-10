Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Insider Sells $578,062.80 in Stock

Key Points Ironwood Pharmaceuticals insider Ronald Silver sold 127,890 shares on July 7 at an average price of $4.52, totaling about $578,063. After the sale, he still held 313,680 shares, cutting his ownership by 28.96%.

on July 7 at an average price of $4.52, totaling about $578,063. After the sale, he still held 313,680 shares, cutting his ownership by 28.96%. IRWD shares were down 2.1% and opened Friday at $4.67, trading above both its 50-day moving average of $3.88 and 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $0.67 to a high of $5.78.

and opened Friday at $4.67, trading above both its 50-day moving average of $3.88 and 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $0.67 to a high of $5.78. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic despite mixed signals: Ironwood recently missed EPS estimates but beat revenue expectations, and the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $6.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) insider Ronald Silver sold 127,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $578,062.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,833.60. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.11 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,951 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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