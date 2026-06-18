Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells 1,157 Shares of Stock

Key Points Jazz Pharmaceuticals director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares on June 15 at an average price of $230.55, totaling about $266,746. His ownership fell 10.68% to 9,680 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $230.55, totaling about $266,746. His ownership fell 10.68% to 9,680 shares, and the sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The stock has been trading near its 52-week high , opening at $226.93, with a 1-year range of $105.00 to $243.32. Jazz also reported strong quarterly results earlier this year, including $6.34 in EPS and $1.07 billion in revenue.

, opening at $226.93, with a 1-year range of $105.00 to $243.32. Jazz also reported strong quarterly results earlier this year, including $6.34 in EPS and $1.07 billion in revenue. Wall Street remains broadly positive on JAZZ, with 16 Buy ratings and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average analyst price target is $246.06, while some firms have recently raised targets as high as $301.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,231,724. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $226.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $243.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11,340.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $127,344,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $149,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,215,000 after buying an additional 1,129,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $197,516,000 after acquiring an additional 715,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $93,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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