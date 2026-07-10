Insider Selling: 707 Cayman (NASDAQ:JEM) Major Shareholder Sells $126,923.86 in Stock

Key Points 707 Cayman major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 112,322 shares on July 8 at an average price of $1.13, totaling about $126,924. After the sale, the holder’s stake fell by nearly 65% to 60,508 shares.

on July 8 at an average price of $1.13, totaling about $126,924. After the sale, the holder’s stake fell by nearly 65% to 60,508 shares. Just one day earlier, Financial Lp Hrt bought 137,268 shares at an average price of $1.36, showing recent back-and-forth trading activity by the insider.

at an average price of $1.36, showing recent back-and-forth trading activity by the insider. JEM shares were down 4.3% and opened at $1.12, near their 12-month low of $1.00. The stock also carries a consensus Sell rating, and Weiss Ratings recently lowered its score to “sell (d-).”

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 112,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $126,923.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,508 shares in the company, valued at $68,374.04. The trade was a 64.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 137,268 shares of 707 Cayman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $186,684.48.

707 Cayman Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of JEM stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. 707 Cayman Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of 707 Cayman from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 707 Cayman

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 707 Cayman

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of 707 Cayman at the end of the most recent quarter.

707 Cayman Company Profile

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

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