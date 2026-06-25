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Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD) Director Purchases $20,000,000.00 in Stock

June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Arch Venture Partners Xiii, Ll, a Kardigan director, bought 1.25 million shares for about $20 million at an average price of $16.00 per share.
  • After the purchase, the director's stake rose to 15,042,035 shares, valued at roughly $240.7 million, representing a 9.06% increase in ownership.
  • Kardigan shares were down 0.9% in trading, opening at $22.03 and remaining within a 12-month range of $16.25 to $24.86.

Kardigan, Inc. (NASDAQ:KARD - Get Free Report) Director Arch Venture Partners Xiii, Ll acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,042,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,672,560. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kardigan Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KARD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Kardigan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

Further Reading

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