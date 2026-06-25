Kardigan (NASDAQ:KARD) Director Purchases $20,000,000.00 in Stock June 25, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Arch Venture Partners Xiii, Ll, a Kardigan director, bought 1.25 million shares for about $20 million at an average price of $16.00 per share. After the purchase, the director's stake rose to 15,042,035 shares, valued at roughly $240.7 million, representing a 9.06% increase in ownership. Kardigan shares were down 0.9% in trading, opening at $22.03 and remaining within a 12-month range of $16.25 to $24.86. Kardigan, Inc. (NASDAQ:KARD - Get Free Report) Director Arch Venture Partners Xiii, Ll acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,042,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,672,560. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Kardigan Trading Down 0.9%Shares of NASDAQ KARD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Kardigan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.86. Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than KardiganWhy KB Home Could Reward Patient Investors LaterMeta's Internal Turmoil: Morale Nears 20-Year Low at the Wrong TimeTesla's New NHTSA Probe Lands at the Worst Possible TimeNano Nuclear’s AI Data Center Deal Puts the Stock Back in FocusThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Kardigan? 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