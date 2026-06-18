Eynav Azaria Sells 12,073 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Key Points Insider selling continued at Kaltura: Eynav Azaria sold 12,073 shares on June 16 at an average price of $1.48, bringing the total recent selling spree to multiple transactions over several days.

Eynav Azaria sold 12,073 shares on June 16 at an average price of $1.48, bringing the total recent selling spree to multiple transactions over several days. KLTR stock moved lower: Kaltura shares were down 2.8% and opened at $1.41, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and well below its 12-month high of $2.12.

Kaltura shares were down 2.8% and opened at $1.41, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and well below its 12-month high of $2.12. Mixed fundamentals and analyst views: Kaltura recently posted quarterly EPS of $0.01 and revenue of $44.63 million, while analysts currently hold an average Hold rating with a $3.00 price target.

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 12,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $17,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,183,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,942.60. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Eynav Azaria sold 19,456 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $28,794.88.

On Friday, June 12th, Eynav Azaria sold 13,242 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $18,671.22.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,219 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $5,948.79.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,765.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $3,953.95.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eynav Azaria sold 435 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $648.15.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eynav Azaria sold 7,412 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,340.36.

Kaltura Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kaltura by 70.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kaltura

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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