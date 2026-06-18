Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Brian Daniel Webster Sells 15,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Kestra Medical Technologies insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $20.81, totaling $312,150. After the sale, he still held 395,467 shares.

Kestra Medical Technologies insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $20.81, totaling $312,150. After the sale, he still held 395,467 shares. Recent trading pattern: Webster has now sold 15,000 shares in each of the last three reported transactions, including sales in May and April, suggesting a steady reduction in his position.

Webster has now sold 15,000 shares in each of the last three reported transactions, including sales in May and April, suggesting a steady reduction in his position. Company and stock backdrop: KMTS traded down 0.8% to $19.08, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently posted a quarterly loss, though revenue rose 62.7% year over year, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $312,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 395,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,668.27. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Daniel Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $314,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $300,600.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 171.87%.The company had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMTS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kestra Medical Technologies

Institutional Trading of Kestra Medical Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the period.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].