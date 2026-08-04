Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $56,548.80 in Stock

Key Points Kestra Medical Technologies CFO Vaseem Mahboob sold 5,391 shares for $128,305.80 at an average price of $23.80, reducing his position by 5.43%. The sale was disclosed as covering tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.

for $128,305.80 at an average price of $23.80, reducing his position by 5.43%. The sale was disclosed as covering tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. KMTS shares rose 5.1% and opened at $23.99, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has a 12-month range of $14.10 to $30.00 and a market capitalization of approximately $1.41 billion.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.67 per share, missing the consensus estimate of a $0.59 loss, on revenue of $28.64 million. Analysts’ average rating is Hold, with an average price target of $27.83.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Timothy Moran sold 2,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $56,548.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,576,357.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of KMTS opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMTS

Kestra Medical Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kestra Medical Technologies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple executives, including CFO Vaseem Mahboob and insiders Brian Daniel Webster, Traci S. Umberger, Alfred J. Ford Jr. and Timothy P. Moran, sold shares between July 30 and August 3. The transactions totaled approximately 103,000 shares and more than $2.3 million at prices near $22.60–$23.92. Each filing states that the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, rather than for discretionary investment purposes. SEC insider transaction filings

Multiple executives, including CFO Vaseem Mahboob and insiders Brian Daniel Webster, Traci S. Umberger, Alfred J. Ford Jr. and Timothy P. Moran, sold shares between July 30 and August 3. The transactions totaled approximately 103,000 shares and more than $2.3 million at prices near $22.60–$23.92. Each filing states that the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, rather than for discretionary investment purposes. Negative Sentiment: The breadth of the selling—including transactions by the CFO and several other insiders—could weigh on sentiment because it reduces management ownership and creates a perception of insider selling pressure. However, the relatively small percentage reductions in most positions and the disclosed tax-related purpose make the signal less bearish than open-market sales based on an expectation of weaker business performance.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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