Insider Selling: Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Director Sells $707,679.18 in Stock

Key Points Korro Bio director Jean Francois Formela sold 48,438 shares on June 24 at an average price of $14.61, totaling about $707,679. The sale reduced his ownership by 22.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 24 at an average price of $14.61, totaling about $707,679. The sale reduced his ownership by 22.22% and was made under a pre-arranged . Formela has been actively selling shares recently , including a much larger sale of 119,005 shares on June 23 for about $1.70 million, plus additional sales on June 22 and May 28.

, including a much larger sale of 119,005 shares on June 23 for about $1.70 million, plus additional sales on June 22 and May 28. KRRO remains a volatile biotech stock: it opened at $13.77, has a market cap of about $198.6 million, and the company recently posted a quarterly loss that missed analyst estimates. Despite that, Wall Street’s overall view is still Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.71.

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO - Get Free Report) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 48,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $707,679.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 169,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,213.16. This trade represents a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jean Francois Formela sold 119,005 shares of Korro Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,821.25.

On Monday, June 22nd, Jean Francois Formela sold 3,962 shares of Korro Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $55,269.90.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 2,860 shares of Korro Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $39,897.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.00. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 117.86% and a negative net margin of 1,834.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Korro Bio by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Korro Bio by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korro Bio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the company's stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Korro Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Korro Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JonesTrading raised Korro Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Korro Bio from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company's pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

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