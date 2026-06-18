Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $375,310.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider Phillip Carrai sold 6,500 shares for $375,310 at an average price of $57.74. After the transaction, he still held 215,052 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider Phillip Carrai sold 6,500 shares for at an average price of $57.74. After the transaction, he still held 215,052 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged plan. Strong quarterly results: The company recently reported $0.16 EPS on revenue of $371 million , both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 22.6% year over year, though profitability remained modest.

The company recently reported on revenue of , both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose year over year, though profitability remained modest. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Wall Street coverage is generally constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.35. Several firms maintained or upgraded bullish ratings, including Cantor Fitzgerald’s $115 price target.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Phillip Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,102.48. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% during the first quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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