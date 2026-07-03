Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey Rock Sells 4,675 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider Stacey Rock sold 4,675 shares at $50.00 each, totaling $233,750. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider Stacey Rock sold 4,675 shares at $50.00 each, totaling $233,750. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Strong quarterly results: Kratos recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.16, beating analyst expectations of $0.13, on revenue of $371 million versus the expected $345 million. Revenue rose 22.6% year over year.

Kratos recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.16, beating analyst expectations of $0.13, on revenue of $371 million versus the expected $345 million. Revenue rose 22.6% year over year. Wall Street remains bullish: Analysts currently rate KTOS a consensus Buy, with an average price target of $100.44. Recent commentary includes several buy/outperform calls, even as some firms adjusted their targets downward.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,000. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of KTOS opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Trending Headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos won an approximate $36 million sole-source contract for a new air defense missile system, a direct revenue catalyst that supports its defense backlog. Article Title

Kratos won an approximate for a new air defense missile system, a direct revenue catalyst that supports its defense backlog. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target , lifting sentiment around KTOS as a major defense supplier. Article Title

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and an , lifting sentiment around KTOS as a major defense supplier. Positive Sentiment: Kratos secured an agreement to become the exclusive U.S. manufacturer for Elroy Air and announced a joint venture framework in Abu Dhabi, expanding its growth runway in unmanned systems. Article Title

Kratos secured an agreement to become the and announced a joint venture framework in Abu Dhabi, expanding its growth runway in unmanned systems. Positive Sentiment: Investor focus on the proposed Golden Dome missile defense program is reinforcing the case for Kratos as a future beneficiary of defense modernization spending. Article Title

Investor focus on the proposed missile defense program is reinforcing the case for Kratos as a future beneficiary of defense modernization spending. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by Steven Fendley, Deanna H. Lund, and Stacey G. Rock were disclosed, but each transaction was made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them less indicative of a change in operating outlook. Article Title

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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