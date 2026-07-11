David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,341,707.10. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,610. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 283.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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