Digital Ally (NASDAQ:KUST) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,791 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 25,791 shares of Digital Ally at an average price of $1.11, increasing its stake by 55.21% to 72,507 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing.

bought 25,791 shares of Digital Ally at an average price of $1.11, increasing its stake by 55.21% to 72,507 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing. The same shareholder sold 54,638 shares of Digital Ally the following day at an average price of $1.44, worth $78,678.72. That makes the recent insider activity mixed rather than purely bullish.

of Digital Ally the following day at an average price of $1.44, worth $78,678.72. That makes the recent insider activity mixed rather than purely bullish. Digital Ally’s stock was trading around $1.08, far below its 52-week high of $36.90, and analysts currently have a Sell consensus rating on the shares.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:KUST - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 25,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $28,628.01. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,482.77. This trade represents a 55.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt sold 54,638 shares of Digital Ally stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $78,678.72.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of KUST stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Ally presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KUST

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

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