Bruce Jacobs Sells 77,109 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Key Points Kymera Therapeutics CFO Bruce Jacobs sold 77,109 shares on June 30 at an average price of $114.96, totaling about $8.86 million. After the sale, he still held 244,883 shares, a decrease of 23.95% in his ownership.

on June 30 at an average price of $114.96, totaling about $8.86 million. After the sale, he still held 244,883 shares, a decrease of 23.95% in his ownership. The stock was little changed after the disclosure , opening at $113.51 and trading down 0.6% in the session. Kymera now has a market cap of about $9.34 billion and trades well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, opening at $113.51 and trading down 0.6% in the session. Kymera now has a market cap of about $9.34 billion and trades well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on KYMR, with 21 Buy ratings, one Strong Buy, and one Sell. The consensus price target is $121.41, and recent analyst upgrades have pushed targets as high as $129.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $8,864,450.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 244,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,151,749.68. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

KYMR stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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