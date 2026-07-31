Financial Lp Hrt Sells 1,086,186 Shares of Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Stock

Key Points Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,086,186 Li Bang International shares at an average price of $0.03, reducing its position by 87.95% to 148,795 shares. The major shareholder also sold 391,577 shares and acquired 1,068,671 shares in recent transactions.

at an average price of $0.03, reducing its position by 87.95% to 148,795 shares. The major shareholder also sold 391,577 shares and acquired 1,068,671 shares in recent transactions. Li Bang International is scheduled for a 1-for-200 reverse stock split on August 3, with shareholder positions adjusted after the August 2 market close.

on August 3, with shareholder positions adjusted after the August 2 market close. The stock opened at $0.02 and has received an overall “Sell” rating from tracked analysts. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $1.28 per share on $3.14 million in revenue.

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:LBGJ - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,086,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $32,585.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 148,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,463.85. The trade was a 87.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 391,577 shares of Li Bang International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $11,747.31.

On Monday, July 27th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 1,068,671 shares of Li Bang International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,060.13.

Li Bang International Price Performance

NASDAQ LBGJ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

Shares of Li Bang International are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 3rd. The 1-200 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, August 2nd.

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBGJ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Li Bang International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Li Bang International to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Bang International

About Li Bang International

Li Bang International Corporation Inc specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc is based in Jiangyin, China.

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