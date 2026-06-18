Charles Prober Sells 7,930 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Key Points Life360 director Charles Prober sold 7,930 shares on June 15 at an average price of $46.07, totaling about $365,335. After the sale, he still owned 109,911 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 15 at an average price of $46.07, totaling about $365,335. After the sale, he still owned 109,911 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Life360 shares were slightly higher , opening at $47.04 and trading up 0.2% in the latest session. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $112.54 but above its 52-week low of $37.01.

, opening at $47.04 and trading up 0.2% in the latest session. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $112.54 but above its 52-week low of $37.01. Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mostly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.94. Recent reports included UBS cutting its target to $64 while maintaining a buy rating, alongside a rare sell rating from Weiss.

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Charles Prober sold 7,930 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $365,335.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 109,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,599.77. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Life360 Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Life360 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Life360

Institutional Trading of Life360

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 1,663.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].