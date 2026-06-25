Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Director John Malone Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director John Malone bought 400,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock on June 23 at an average price of $5.92, a transaction worth $2.37 million.

bought 400,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock on June 23 at an average price of $5.92, a transaction worth $2.37 million. After the purchase, Malone’s holdings rose to 3.37 million shares, increasing his position by 13.46% and bringing its reported value to about $20.0 million.

and bringing its reported value to about $20.0 million. The company has faced mixed fundamentals and sentiment, including a recent earnings miss, a Hold consensus rating, and a broad range of institutional ownership changes.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) Director John Malone acquired 400,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,368,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,371,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,958,770.88. The trade was a 13.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,784 shares of the company's stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

Further Reading

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