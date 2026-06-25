John Malone Buys 400,000 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Key Points Director John Malone bought 400,000 shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) at an average price of $5.92, a $2.37 million transaction that increased his stake by 13.46%.

bought 400,000 shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) at an average price of $5.92, a $2.37 million transaction that increased his stake by 13.46%. The stock was up 10.9% and opened at $6.52, though it remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has a negative earnings profile.

and opened at $6.52, though it remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has a negative earnings profile. Recent earnings missed expectations, and analysts are cautious: the current consensus rating is “Reduce” with an average price target of $8.20.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) Director John Malone acquired 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,368,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,371,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,958,770.88. This trade represents a 13.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Global Stock Up 10.9%

LILAK opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LILAK

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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