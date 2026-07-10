Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Major Shareholder Sells $31,377.91 in Stock

Key Points Linkers Industries major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 21,059 shares on July 7 at an average price of $1.49, totaling about $31,378. After the sale, the insider still held 140,759 shares, a 13.01% reduction in position.

on July 7 at an average price of $1.49, totaling about $31,378. After the sale, the insider still held 140,759 shares, a 13.01% reduction in position. The shareholder has been actively trading the stock recently, with several additional buys and sells in late June and early July, including a larger sale of 9,299 shares on July 2 and a purchase of 32,502 shares on June 23.

LNKS remains under pressure: shares were down 0.7% to $1.43, and the stock carries a "Sell" consensus rating from analysts. The company also reported a quarterly loss of $6.54 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 21,059 shares of Linkers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $31,377.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 140,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,730.91. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,480 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $2,086.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 135 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $216.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,299 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,878.40.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 392 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $638.96.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,249 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $8,765.83.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 3,887 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,938 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,817.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 7,029 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,479.74.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,403 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $5,574.96.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt bought 32,502 shares of Linkers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $76,054.68.

Linkers Industries Stock Down 0.7%

Linkers Industries stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Linkers Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $420.00.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($6.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LNKS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Linkers Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNKS

Linkers Industries Company Profile

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

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